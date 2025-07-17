Bitmine Immersion: Capitalizing On Renewed Crypto Enthusiasm, Likely To End Badly
Summary
- Bitmine Immersion Technologies is capitalizing on renewed crypto enthusiasm, especially Bitcoin and Ethereum price surges.
- Bitmine Immersion recently announced a $250 million PIPE deal to acquire Ethereum, signaling a major strategic pivot.
- Despite a 75% stock price pullback from July highs, I view BMNR stock as egregiously overvalued at current levels.
- My rating reflects concerns about valuation and dilution from a fresh $2 billion ATM.
