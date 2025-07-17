Gold finished last week at US $3,352 per ounce, a modest 0.6% gain that nonetheless leaves the metal up an eye-catching 28.5% year-to-date. Monday’s trade saw prices probe as high as US $3,365, keeping bullion within arm’s reach of the
Last Week In Metals: Other Metals Join The Party
Summary
- Gold finished last week at US $3,352 per ounce, a modest 0.6% gain that nonetheless leaves the metal up an eye-catching 28.5% year-to-date.
- Net-long positions in COMEX gold slipped, yet the options market has turned more bullish, suggesting traders are quietly bracing for an upside breakout.
- The falling gold-to-silver ratio hints that silver, platinum, and palladium may soon steal a bit of bullion’s thunder.
