This is my second Biohaven (BHVN) article after 02/2025's "Biohaven: Highly Priced Biotech With Broad Pipeline But No Revenues". In No Revenues I rated Biohaven as a "Hold". In the intervening time its market cap has dropped precipitously
Biohaven: Cash Hog Awaits FDA Decision On SCA
Summary
- Biohaven's market cap has dropped significantly from $3.9 billion to $1.42 billion, making its valuation more reasonable.
- Despite a broad pipeline, Biohaven still generates no revenues, which, with its heavy cash burn, continues to limit its investment appeal.
- I previously rated Biohaven as a hold due to its high valuation and lack of revenue, and these concerns remain relevant.
- This article reviews Biohaven's current prospects in light of its adjusted valuation, outsized cash burn, and ongoing pipeline development.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IONS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I may buy or sell interests in l any company mentioned, excepting Biohaven, over the next 72 hours.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.