SOXX: China Reopens To Chips, Timing Is Perfect

Jul. 17, 2025 3:55 AM ETiShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX)SOXX
Agar Capital
226 Followers

Summary

  • SOXX offers the best balance of AI exposure and diversification among semiconductor ETFs, avoiding overconcentration in single stocks like NVIDIA.
  • The recent U.S. approval for NVIDIA and AMD to sell AI chips to China is a major catalyst, reviving growth prospects for the sector.
  • SOXX remains volatile and exposed to geopolitical and sector-specific risks, so it should be used as part of a diversified, multi-thematic portfolio.
  • I rate SOXX a buy for medium- to long-term investors seeking AI exposure, but not as a single-theme overweight position.

Flag of the Republic of China and the United States on microchip of a PC Motherboard. Concept for world supremacy in microchip and semiconductor manufacturing.

undefined undefined/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The U.S. government's recent green light for NVIDIA and AMD to sell AI chips to China has rekindled interest in the semiconductor sector. Sector ETFs reacted immediately, and among them

This article was written by

Agar Capital
226 Followers
Hi there, and welcome to my profile.I’m a finance professional with over a decade of experience across global markets, with a deep focus on macroeconomic analysis, portfolio management, and equity research. I currently serve as a Senior Analyst at a European asset management firm, where I lead multi-asset strategies and manage equity portfolios. My approach combines top-down macro insights with bottom-up stock selection, with particular attention to economic cycles, monetary policy, and systemic risks.While I specialize in growth stocks, I bring a broad perspective across all equity styles. My research is grounded in fundamentals and supported by daily use of Bloomberg Terminal, advanced Excel models, and quantitative tools for valuation, risk monitoring, and sector analysis.On Seeking Alpha, my goal is to share high-conviction ideas, often focusing on undercovered names, contrarian opportunities, and the geopolitical and macro forces that shape capital flows. I write with both retail and institutional investors in mind—striving to deliver analysis that is rigorous, strategic, and actionable.I believe in transparency, clarity, and continuous learning. In a world of noise, I aim to provide signal.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SOXX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SOXX ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SOXX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SOXX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News