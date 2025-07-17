SOXX: China Reopens To Chips, Timing Is Perfect
Summary
- SOXX offers the best balance of AI exposure and diversification among semiconductor ETFs, avoiding overconcentration in single stocks like NVIDIA.
- The recent U.S. approval for NVIDIA and AMD to sell AI chips to China is a major catalyst, reviving growth prospects for the sector.
- SOXX remains volatile and exposed to geopolitical and sector-specific risks, so it should be used as part of a diversified, multi-thematic portfolio.
- I rate SOXX a buy for medium- to long-term investors seeking AI exposure, but not as a single-theme overweight position.
