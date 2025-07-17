Main Street Capital: Time To Spin The Wheel Again

Summary

  • MAIN is an outstanding BDC with a stellar track record, but valuation multiples are again dangerously high at 2x book value.
  • History shows that buying at excessive premiums leads to mean reversion and potential 20% downside risk, as seen earlier this year.
  • Despite MAIN’s quality, I am trimming my position, preferring to buy back at a fairer price closer to 1.5x book value.
  • Multiples matter: I’d rather lock in strong returns now and wait for a more attractive entry point than chase exuberant market pricing.
It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.

-Warren Buffett

The topic of the day is valuation. Let’s say it louder for those in the back….valuation! Another way of

This article was written by

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MAIN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

