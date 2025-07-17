Japanese Banks Step Up Digitization To Retain Customers Amid Rising Rates

Summary

  • Japan's traditional banks are spending billions of dollars to accelerate their digital transformation, seeking to compete better with new-age lenders for deposits amid Japan's shift to higher interest rates.
  • Japan's banks face an unfamiliar environment after the central bank reversed its longtime policy of negative interest rates in 2024.
  • Traditional Japanese banks' digitization investments would exceed ￥1 trillion for the first time this fiscal year, according to the Bank of Japan survey.

Japan's traditional banks are spending billions of dollars to accelerate their digital transformation, seeking to compete better with new-age lenders for deposits amid Japan's shift to higher interest rates.

Lenders, especially Japan's three megabanks, plan to invest more than ￥1 trillion

