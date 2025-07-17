Minnesota-based Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) is a nearly $40 billion market-cap diversified utility company that serves 3.9 million electric customers and 2.2 million natural gas customers across eight states. XEL stock yields 3.34% (roughly 50 basis points higher than the broad
Xcel Energy: A Potential AI Data-Center Play With A Wildfire Overhang
Summary
- Xcel Energy is a diversified utility with strong AI data center growth prospects, but recent wildfire litigation clouds near-term outlook.
- Despite a solid long-term track record, XEL has underperformed utilities sector peers over the last five years and posted a rather lackluster Q1 earnings report in April.
- I rate XEL a HOLD due to ongoing legal risks and limited upside, but see it as a watch-list candidate for opportunistic entry on pullbacks.
- Alternative utility investments like XLU ETF or NextEra Energy may offer better near-term returns while Eaton Corp. is a strong AI data center play.
