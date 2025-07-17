Xcel Energy: A Potential AI Data-Center Play With A Wildfire Overhang

Jul. 17, 2025 5:48 AM ETXcel Energy Inc. (XEL) Stock, , ,
Michael Fitzsimmons
22.01K Followers

Summary

  • Xcel Energy is a diversified utility with strong AI data center growth prospects, but recent wildfire litigation clouds near-term outlook.
  • Despite a solid long-term track record, XEL has underperformed utilities sector peers over the last five years and posted a rather lackluster Q1 earnings report in April.
  • I rate XEL a HOLD due to ongoing legal risks and limited upside, but see it as a watch-list candidate for opportunistic entry on pullbacks.
  • Alternative utility investments like XLU ETF or NextEra Energy may offer better near-term returns while Eaton Corp. is a strong AI data center play.

Xcel Energy headquarters in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA

JHVEPhoto

Minnesota-based Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) is a nearly $40 billion market-cap diversified utility company that serves 3.9 million electric customers and 2.2 million natural gas customers across eight states. XEL stock yields 3.34% (roughly 50 basis points higher than the broad

This article was written by

Michael Fitzsimmons
22.01K Followers
Michael Fitzsimmons is a retired electronics engineer and avid investor. He advises investors to construct a well-diversified portfolio built on a core foundation of a high-quality low-cost S&P500 fund. For investors who can tolerate short-term risks, he advises an over-weight position in the technology sector, which he believes is still in the early stages of a long-term secular bull-market. For dividend income, and as a 4th generation oil & gas man, Fitzsimmons suggests investors consider a position in large O&G companies that provide strong dividend income and dividend growth. Fitzsimmons' articles on portfolio management recommend a top-down capital allocation approach that is aligned with each individual investor's personal situation (i.e. age, retired/working, risk tolerance, income, net worth, goals, etc) and might include allocations into investment categories such as the S&P500, technology, dividend income, sector ETFs, growth, speculative growth, gold, and cash.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ETN, NEE, VOO, XLU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am an electronics engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About XEL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on XEL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XEL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News