Simulations Plus: Still Positioned For FDA In‑Silico Trend Despite Near‑Term Headwinds
Summary
- Simulations Plus has recently declined after its Q3 2025 report, despite having a healthy revenue growth and adjusted EPS beat.
- This decline was mostly driven by a non‑cash impairment and lowered revenue guidance for 2025.
- The main culprit was their underperforming ALI/MC and QSP acquisitions and softer consulting services.
- However, core software like GastroPlus, ADMET Predictor, and MonolixSuite keeps growing double digits. I believe its acquired units will follow suit eventually with the FDA Modernization Act 2.0.
- So, SLP’s valuation still looks compelling, especially as I continue to anticipate an industry shift toward in‑silico drug development. Hence, I reiterate my bullish stance.
