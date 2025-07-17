Talkspace (NASDAQ: TALK ) is the largest in-network provider of virtual mental health services in the US, with almost 200m covered lives across major health insurers, employers, and EAP partnerships. On the Talkspace platform, users can access therapy via 1) real-time video

VC investment associate based in Sydney, Australia. Previously worked at a tech-focused public equities firm and trained as a clinical psychologist. I publish additional articles on my Substack.Feel free to reach out on Twitter to collaborate and discuss ideas! @jordanmartenst1

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TALK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.