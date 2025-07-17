EPI: The Stars Are Aligning For This Imperfect Indian ETF (Rating Upgrade)

Summary

  • EPI, which weighs its Indian portfolio based on earnings power, has underperformed other EMs and global markets by a significant margin since we last covered it in November 2024.
  • We have a problem with EPI's flawed methodology, high expense ratio, and inconsistent dividends, but if one may overlook these issues, there are now good enough reasons to turn positive.
  • India's economic growth is accelerating, inflation is at a 6-year low, and the prospect of further rate cuts is picking up, creating a favorable backdrop for Indian equities.
  • Since EPI weighs its portfolio on the basis of earnings, its P/E valuations are cheaper than other prominent Indian ETFs, while it also offers a better valuation earnings tradeoff than other EMs.
  • EPI no longer looks like an overextended pocket within global markets, while key momentum indicators have turned positive.
Horizontal photograph of two crossing Indian National flags making a cross on office desk of one unrecognisable out of focus or defocused person government official who is working calculating using a calculator tool, has a keyboard on the desk

desifoto

A Disappointing Bout Of Underperformance For A Flawed Indian ETF

Back in November 2024, we had reviewed the prospects of the WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (EPI), which focuses on around 400 Indian stocks with a relatively high

