On April 14th, I wrote a report on Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR), "Permian Resources: An Excellent Option In These Times Of High Volatility," in which I analyzed the company and the current situation. This current report
Permian Resources: Why It Remains One Of The Biggest Bets In The Oil & Gas (Update)
Summary
- Permian completed a deal valued at approximately $608 million, which represents an increase of 13,320 net acres and 8,700 net royalty acres in New Mexico.
- Permian maintains a fossil fuel development presence in the Delaware Basin, with a total of 450,000 net working acres in its portfolio, equivalent to 370 MBOE/d of production.
- The company shows an EBITDA margin of over 75% and a RoCE of 14.30%.
- PR reported EBITDA of $1,045 million in 1Q25. Compared to 1Q24, this represents a 13.5% increase and an EV/EBITDA ratio of 3.44x.
