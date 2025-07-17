A majority of publicly traded US health insurers are expected to post quarter-over-quarter declines in revenue and net income in the second quarter, according to an S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis of sell-side analyst forecasts.
Most Managed Care Insurers Expected To See Q2 2025 Drops In Revenue, Net Income
Summary
- A majority of publicly traded US health insurers are expected to post QoQ declines in revenue and net income in Q2, according to an S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis of sell-side analyst forecasts.
- Of the eight largest publicly traded US managed care insurers, all but two — UnitedHealth Group and Alignment Healthcare — are projected to report lower revenue compared with Q1 2025, while all eight are forecast to log higher revenue than Q2 2024.
- In Q2, all eight of the largest publicly traded US managed care insurers, except The Cigna Group, are expected to log lower net income sequentially, while all eight are forecast to report lower net income YoY.
