Thematic ETFs have taken a new, more nuanced turn in the past few quarters. Last October, I profiled the Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap ETF (GRNY), a portfolio that tracks Tom Lee's (of Fundstrat fame) Granny
IVES: A Watershed Moment For Investors In The AI Revolution
Summary
- I rate the Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF a buy, given its focused exposure to leading AI innovators and strong early performance.
- IVES offers a concentrated portfolio of 30 stocks, balancing high-growth, high-volatility names with anchor holdings like NVIDIA and Microsoft.
- Despite a high 0.75% expense ratio and limited track record, IVES has already attracted $340M in assets and outperformed major tech benchmarks since launch.
- Investors seeking direct access to Dan IVES’ AI picks may find IVES compelling, though QQQ remains a lower-cost alternative for broad tech exposure.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.