It's been about a month since my previous coverage on NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), which I upgraded from a sell to a buy, given the value opportunity it presented at its then price of $141.
Nvidia's Reentry Into China Is The Ultimate Buy Signal
Summary
- Nvidia’s stock has surged to new all-time highs following a bullish reaction to recent developments relating to H20 shipments to China.
- The U.S. government’s decision to grant export licenses for H20 chips removes a major overhang on Nvidia’s growth.
- This opens up access to China’s $50B+ AI market, reigniting revenue from previously stranded R&D and inventory.
- Nvidia gains long-term strategic value by maintaining a presence in the Chinese AI ecosystem despite hardware limitations.
- Despite a high relative valuation, Nvidia’s platform strength, optionality, and renewed growth outlook justify a continued buy rating.
