45 Barron's 2025 Mid-Year Pro-Picks: 3 Ideal July DiviDogs

Jul. 17, 2025 9:14 AM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , , , 1 Comment
Fredrik Arnold
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I analyze Barron's Mid-Year 2025 Roundtable Pro Picks using the yield-based 'dogcatcher' method to identify high-yield, safer dividend stocks.
  • AT&T, Tegna, and Pitney Bowes stand out as 'safer' dividend dogs, with prices below annual dividends from $1,000 invested, signaling attractive entry points.
  • The top ten high-yield picks offer projected 24.3% average net gains by July 2026, with lower-than-market volatility, but some face negative free cash flow margins.
  • For best results, focus on stocks with positive free cash flow and wait for price pullbacks to maximize yield and safety in this contrarian dividend strategy.
  • Barron’s Mid-Year (MidY) Roundtable (RT) selections published on 7/11/2025 listed 26 dividend picks for 2025.

patriotic puppies

JodiJacobson/E+ via Getty Images

Foreword

This article is based on one Barron's Weekly article revealing 55 select stocks for the Mid-Year 2025. That article was "55 Picks From Our Roundtable Pros" by Lauren R. Rublin.

Roundtable Panelists & Picks

Barron's

Get The Full Barron's Roundtable Picture

Click here to subscribe to The Dividend Dogcatcher. Get more information and the follow-up to this article.

Catch A Dog On Facebook about 10AM the morning of every NYSE trade day. Qn Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, a Fredrik Arnold live video highlights a portfolio candidate in the Underdog Daily Dividend Show!

Root for the Underdog. Comment below on all your favorite, least favorite, or curiosity stock tickers to make them eligible for future FA follower reports.

This article was written by

Fredrik Arnold
31.25K Followers

Fredrik Arnold is a retired quality service analyst sharing investment ideas with a primary focus on dividend yields by utilizing free cash flow and one-year total returns as trading indicators.

He is the leader of the investing group The Dividend Dog Catcher, where he shares a minimum of one new dividend stock idea per week with focus on yield or extraordinary financial circumstances. All ideas are archived and available after weekly announcement. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of T either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
T--
AT&T Inc.
TGNA--
TEGNA Inc.
PBI--
Pitney Bowes Inc.
FAF--
First American Financial Corporation
DHR--
Danaher Corporation
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News