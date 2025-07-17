The U.S. airline industry is certainly not a favorite among investors. The reputation of this once glorified industry has come under pressure on the back of its cyclicality, capital-intensive nature, and also its perceived inability to weather economic shocks. Rising oil prices, unpredictable labor costs, and also
United Airlines: Don't Be Blind To The ~15% FCF Yield
Summary
- United Airlines has transformed into a free cash flow machine, with its stock now offering a staggering 15% FCF yield that makes the broader market's yield pale in comparison.
- The recent Q2 report served as a major de-risking event, with the valuable MileagePlus loyalty program now fully unencumbered and management signaling a significant acceleration in demand.
- While some investors may focus on the lowered full-year guidance, I view this as a prudent move that establishes an achievable earnings floor, making the outlook more reliable than before.
- My conservative valuation model, which accounts for the company's improved risk profile, indicates a fair value of ~$112 per share, representing a compelling 27% upside.
