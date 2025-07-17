Tariffs' Unseen Impact: First Time Since 2017

Jul. 17, 2025 10:30 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), DJI, NDX, SPX, SPY, DIA, QQQ, IVV, VOO, IWM, , , , , , , , , 2 Comments
Multiplo Invest
1.52K Followers

Summary

  • 2025 is shaping up as the 'year of tariffs,' with major new trade barriers announced by the Trump administration.
  • Markets initially plunged on tariff fears but rebounded as negotiations continued, with the S&P 500 reaching new highs.
  • Tariff deadlines have been extended, but uncertainty remains as the US threatens higher tariffs on the EU, Canada, Japan, and Korea.
  • Investors should closely monitor ongoing trade negotiations, as escalating tariffs could significantly impact global trade and investment returns.

Economic Tariffs Concept

wildpixel

Investment Thesis

Tariffs are once again dominating headlines as August 1st approaches. The imminent deadline demonstrates the Trump administration's firm stance, and several trading partners, such as the EU, Japan, South Korea, Canada, Mexico, and many others, could be impacted.

This article was written by

Multiplo Invest
1.52K Followers
More than 5 years of experience in equity analysis in LatAm. We provide our clients with in-depth research and insights to help them make informed investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QQQ
--
SPY
--
DIA
--
IVV
--
IWM
--
VOO
--
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News