Asset Allocation Committee Outlook Q3 2025

Neuberger Berman
Summary

  • Since April, the global economy and markets have faced the U.S. administration’s erratic tariff policy, broader trade tensions, fiscal concerns and flare-ups in geopolitical risk, all resulting in widespread volatility and economic uncertainty.
  • And while many of these catalysts may ultimately have material economic and financial impacts, both macro data and risk markets have shown notable resilience, and 'looked through' this uncertainty, a theme that we introduced in our last quarterly outlook.
  • Looking back, most equity markets have broadly recovered from the April drawdown, with some rising to new highs, while credit spreads have ground back to near their tightest levels of the year.

Opportunity Amid Uncertainty

The Asset Allocation Committee (AAC) sees plenty of potential for flare-ups in market volatility related to U.S. fiscal policy, trade tensions and geopolitical risk events, but beyond the short-term impacts of these disruptive forces, we are constructive in our medium-term outlook

Neuberger Berman
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager.

