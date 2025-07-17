Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 17, 2025 2:00 AM ET

Company Participants

C. C. Wei - Chairman & CEO

Jeff Su - Director of Investor Relations

Jen-Chau Huang - Senior VP of Finance & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Brad Lin - BofA Securities, Research Division

Brett William Simpson - Arete Research Services LLP

Charlie Chan - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Chia Yi Chen - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Gokul Hariharan - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Junhong Pan - KGI Securities Co. Ltd., Research Division

Mehdi Hosseini - Susquehanna Financial Group, LLLP, Research Division

Sunny Lin - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Yu Jang Lai - Macquarie Research

Zheng Lu - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Jeff Su

[Foreign Language] Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to TSMC's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. This is Jeff Su, TSMC's Director of Investor Relations and your host for today. Today's event is being webcast live through TSMC's website at www.tsmc.com, where you can also download the earnings release materials. If you are joining us through the conference call [Operator Instructions]

The format for today's event will be as follows: First, TSMC's Senior Vice President and CFO, Mr. Wendell Huang, will summarize our operations in the second quarter 2025, followed by our guidance for the third quarter 2025. Afterwards, Mr. Huang and TSMC's Chairman and CEO, Dr. C.C. Wei, will jointly provide the company's key messages. Then we will open both the floor and the line for the question-and-answer session.

As usual, I would like to remind everybody that today's discussions may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to the safe harbor notice that appears