Tele2 AB (publ) (TLTZF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCPK:TLTZF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 17, 2025

Jean-Marc Harion - CEO, President & Director

Peter Landgren - Head of Financial Reporting & Operations, Executive VP and Group CFO

Petr Cermak - Executive VP & Chief Commercial Officer

Stefan Trampus - Executive Vice President of Tele2 B2B

Jean-Marc Harion

Thank you, and good morning, and welcome to Tele2's report call for the second quarter of 2025.

With me today, I have Peter Landgren, our Group CFO; for Sweden, Petr Cermak, our Chief B2C Officer; and Stefan Trampus, our Chief B2B Officer; and for the Baltics, Petras Masiulis, our CEO of Baltics.

Please turn to Slide 2 for a brief recap of our transformation plans and progress so far. 2025 is a transformation year for Tele2. Our objective is to build a faster, simpler