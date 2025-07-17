Tele2 AB (publ) (TLTZF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCPK:TLTZF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 17, 2025 3:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Jean-Marc Harion - CEO, President & Director
Peter Landgren - Head of Financial Reporting & Operations, Executive VP and Group CFO
Petr Cermak - Executive VP & Chief Commercial Officer
Stefan Trampus - Executive Vice President of Tele2 B2B
Conference Call Participants
Ajay Soni - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Andreas Joelsson - DNB Carnegie, Research Division
Andrew J. Lee - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division
Erik Lindholm-Rojestal - SEB, Research Division
Felix Henriksson - Nordea Markets, Research Division
Fredrik Lithell - Handelsbanken Capital Markets AB, Research Division
Joshua Andrew Mills - BNP Paribas Exane, Research Division
Nicholas George Lyall - Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, Research Division
Ondrej Cabejšek - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
Stephen Paul Malcolm - Redburn (Europe) Limited, Research Division
Ulrich Rathe - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division
Viktor Högberg - Danske Bank A/S, Research Division
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Tele2 Second Quarter Interim Report 2025 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]
Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
And now I'd like to hand the conference over to Jean-Marc Harion, President and Group Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, sir.
Jean-Marc Harion
Thank you, and good morning, and welcome to Tele2's report call for the second quarter of 2025.
With me today, I have Peter Landgren, our Group CFO; for Sweden, Petr Cermak, our Chief B2C Officer; and Stefan Trampus, our Chief B2B Officer; and for the Baltics, Petras Masiulis, our CEO of Baltics.
Please turn to Slide 2 for a brief recap of our transformation plans and progress so far. 2025 is a transformation year for Tele2. Our objective is to build a faster, simpler
- Read more current TLTZF analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts