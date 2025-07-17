In the last few months, Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE:CMP) was probably one of the best-performing stocks in the market. Since September 2024, the stock increased 190% in value and if someone had managed to time the bottom, it would
Compass Minerals Doubled But Probably Still Trapped Under A Mountain Of Debt
Summary
- Compass Minerals has shown significant share price recovery and operational improvements, but remains 78% below its all-time high and faces ongoing challenges.
- The company’s high debt levels, costly refinancing, and negative free cash flow keep risk elevated, justifying S&P’s recent rating downgrade.
- Management is making positive strategic moves by refocusing on core businesses and cost reductions, but margins and profitability remain under pressure.
- Despite signs of undervaluation, I rate Compass Minerals as a 'Hold' due to persistent debt risks and uncertain near-term financial outlook.
