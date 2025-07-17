Park Aerospace - Undiscovered Beneficiary Of Increased Global Defense Spending
Summary
- Park Aerospace stands to benefit from surging global defense spending and NATO's push for higher military budgets.
- The company is a sole and key supplier of critical composite materials for major missile systems, including the Patriot PAC-3 and Israel's Arrow4, and is being qualified for Arrow3.
- One of the many orders the company is currently negotiating is worth 60% of its annual revenues and expansion plans are insufficient to meet rising demand.
- Given these tailwinds, I see 60%+ upside potential, targeting $30 per share.
