QuantumScape Corporation: Q2 2025 Earnings Preview

First Principles Partners
836 Followers

Summary

  • QuantumScape’s Q2 2025 report is pivotal, with investor focus on operational milestones and battery technology progress, not traditional financials, due to its pre-revenue status.
  • The Cobra separator breakthrough and QSE-5 production scaling are key catalysts; any positive updates could sustain the stock’s strong momentum despite likely negative EPS.
  • QuantumScape’s solid-state batteries address major EV market gaps—range anxiety and slow charging—positioning the company for long-term leadership as EV adoption accelerates.
  • Despite execution and competition risks, I recommend buying on dips and holding long-term, as recent breakthroughs validate QS’s innovation and market relevance.

solid state battery concept backgrounds.3d rendering

mesh cube

Introduction

Recently, the EV value chain has been under immense pressure from raw material volatility and tighter capital availability. The traditional lithium-ion companies are ramping up energy density, making QuantumScape Corporation's (NYSE:QS) breakthrough a

This article was written by

First Principles Partners
836 Followers
First Principles Partners is an equity research analyst specializing in technology, innovation, and sustainability investment. My unique approach, "First Principles," involves breaking down complex problems to their most basic elements in terms of financial and technology, enabling me to uncover overlooked investment opportunities.With a strong background in investment, private equity and venture capital, I have a proven track record of delivering strong returns for readers. Articles on Seeking Alpha focus on emerging technologies, sustainable investing, and the intersection of innovation and finance. I am passionate about sharing insights with a wider audience and learning from fellow investors. Together, we can drive positive change and contribute to a more sustainable and innovative world.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About QS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on QS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News