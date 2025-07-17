ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (ASAZF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCPK:ASAZF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 17, 2025 3:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Björn Tibell - Head of Investor Relations
Erik Pieder - Executive VP & CFO
Nico Delvaux - President, CEO & Head of the Global Technologies of Asia Pacific Division
Conference Call Participants
Anders Idborg - ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA, Research Division
Andre Kukhnin - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
Gael de-Bray - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division
George Featherstone - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division
James Moore - Redburn (Europe) Limited, Research Division
Vivek Midha - Citigroup Inc., Research Division
Marianne Bulot - BofA Securities, Research Division
Nicholas James Green - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division
Rizk Maidi - Jefferies LLC, Research Division
Tommaso Nocchi - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division
Björn Tibell
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the presentation of ASSA ABLOY's Q2 report in 2025. My name is Björn Tibell. I'm heading Investor Relations. And joining me here in the studio are ASSA ABLOY's CEO, Nico Delvaux; and our CFO, Erik Pieder. We'll start now, as usual, with a summary of the report before we open up for your questions, and then we will round up in about 1 hour's time.
So with that, the floor is yours, Nico.
Nico Delvaux
Thank you, Björn, and also good morning from my side. We can report good numbers for Q2. We had a strong overall performance with a good organic growth of 3%, a low 2% price, a high 1% volume. So it's also good to see now that we have for the second quarter in a row, again, positive organic volume growth. We have seen good organic sales development of strong sales growth in Global Tech, good sales growth in Americas and small sales growth in Entrance Systems, but then a sales decline in EMEIA and in Asia Pacific.
