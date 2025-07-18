President Trump has been unhappy with the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decisions, which in 2025 have left policy rates unchanged. The president, along with his fellow real estate developers, prefers low interest rates. But the Federal Reserve Act protects the Fed chair’s
Higher Long-Term Interest Rates If Trump Fires Powell From The Fed
Summary
- The president prefers low interest rates. But the Federal Reserve Act protects the Fed chair’s removal except "for cause."
- Chair Jerome Powell’s removal would enable the president to appoint a successor, most likely someone inclined to lower the Fed’s policy rate.
- Long-term interest rates, however, are set by financial markets and are sensitive to inflation expectations. Easier monetary policy would likely raise inflation expectations, raising bond and mortgage interest rates even as short-term interest rates fall.
Dr. Bill Conerly connects the dots between the economy and business decisions. He has the unique combination of a Ph.D. in economics from Duke University and over 30 years’ experience helping companies adapt to changing economic conditions. He has worked in economics and corporate planning at two Fortune 500 corporations and at a major bank, where he was senior vice president. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation. Companies have used Dr. Conerly’s expertise to help with decisions regarding capital expenditures, inventory levels, expansion into new markets, pricing, business models and financial structure. Dr. Conerly is an on-line contributor to Forbes.com and the author of The Flexible Stance: Thriving in a Boom/Bust Economy (2016) as well as Businomics (2007). He had been interviewed on the News Hour with Jim Lehrer, CNN and CNBC. He has been quoted in the Wall Street Journal, Fortune Magazine, and USA Today.