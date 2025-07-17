My first article on Seeking Alpha was about EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) back in Nov. last year. The stock is up 35% since that write-up and when you include all dividends, it should be around the 40% mark.
EPR Properties: It's Time To Say Goodbye (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- I've sold 84% of my EPR Properties position after strong gains, reallocating to new opportunities for better risk/reward.
- EPR's valuation gap has closed; the stock now trades at a higher P/AFFO than its 5-year average, making it less attractive for my contrarian investment style.
- While I trust EPR management and their resilience, the current price no longer fits my high-risk, value-seeking approach.
- Disciplined position sizing and opportunity costs drive my decision, as I seek better upside elsewhere in today's market.
I expect to sell my remaining shares in the coming weeks.
