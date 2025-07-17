Hexagon Purus ASA (HPURF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Hexagon Purus ASA (OTCPK:HPURF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 17, 2025 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Mathias Meidell - Director of Investor Relations

Morten Holum - President & CEO

Salman Alam - Chief Financial Officer

Mathias Meidell

Hi, and welcome to Hexagon Purus Q2 2025 presentation. My name is Mathias Meidell, and I am the IR Director of Hexagon Purus. I will be moderating from the studio in Oslo. And from the studio, I'm also joined by Group CEO, Morten Holum; and Group CFO, Salman Alam.

The agenda for today includes, as usual, the highlights from the quarter, a company update, the financials and the outlook. We will end the presentation with a Q&A session. So please feel free to enter your questions via the function on your screen.

So with that, I will pass the word over to you, Morten, who will take us through the highlights of the quarter.

Morten Holum

Thank you, Mathias, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining our webcast today on what turns out to be a beautiful summer day here in Oslo. So let's look at the key developments in the second quarter. Number one, the second quarter was weak, 44% lower than last year and driving the LTM revenue down to NOK 1.364 billion. Number two, more positively, we've seen strong order intake in recent months across our product portfolio, which improves demand visibility for the second half of 2025, continued high activity for transit bus and a meaningful uptick in hydrogen distribution.

Number three, we expanded our relationship with Hino to supply complete Class 6 and 7 battery-electric straight trucks for the North American market. And we have initiated a process to assess alternatives for the battery systems and vehicle integration business. And finally, number four, we are expanding the cost reduction program by NOK