Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (HNSBF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTC:HNSBF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 17, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

C. Evan Ballantyne - CFO & Senior VP

Hitto Kaufmann - Senior VP, Chief R&D Officer

Monika Tornsen - COO & President of U.S.

Renee Aguiar-Lucander - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Douglas Dylan Tsao - H.C. Wainwright & Co, LLC, Research Division

Matthew Christopher Phipps - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division

Sushila Hernandez - Unidentified Company

Renee Aguiar-Lucander

Thank you. Good afternoon, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Hansa Biopharma Conference Call to review Q2 and half year results for 2025. I'm Renee Aguiar-Lucander, CEO of Hansa Biopharma.

And joining me today is Evan Ballantyne, Chief Financial Officer; Hitto Kaufmann, Chief Scientific and Technology Officer; and Maria Törnsén, Chief Operating Officer and President of the U.S.

Please turn to Slide 2. Please allow me to draw your attention to the fact that we will be making forward-looking statements during this presentation, and you should therefore apply appropriate caution.

Please turn to Slide 3. So this -- today, we'll discuss the progress we've made in the first half of 2025 and review the quarterly performance. I'll also share my reflections and insights based on my first few months in the role. The presentation should take roughly 50, 20 minutes -- 15 to 20 minutes after which there will be an opportunity to ask questions during a Q&A session.

If you can please turn to Slide 4 for the significant achievements in the first half. In the first