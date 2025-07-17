Elevance Health, Inc. (ELV) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 17, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Felicia Farr Norwood - Executive VP & President of Government Health Benefits

Gail Koziara Boudreaux - President, CEO & Director

Mark Bradley Kaye - Executive VP & CFO

Morgan Kendrick - Corporate Participant

Nathan Allen Rich - Vice President of Investor Relations

Peter David Haytaian - Executive VP and President of Carelon & CarelonRx

Conference Call Participants

Albert J. William Rice - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Andrew Mok - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Ann Kathleen Hynes - Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Research Division

Benjamin Hendrix - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division

Benjamin Whitman Mayo - Leerink Partners LLC, Research Division

David Howard Windley - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Erin Elizabeth Wilson Wright - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

George Robert Hill - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division

Jason Paul Cassorla - Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Research Division

Joshua Richard Raskin - Nephron Research LLC

Justin Lake - Wolfe Research, LLC

Kevin Mark Fischbeck - BofA Securities, Research Division

Lance Arthur Wilkes - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division

Lisa Christine Gill - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Michael Hall - Unidentified Company

Ryan M. Langston - TD Cowen, Research Division

Sarah Elizabeth James - Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Research Division

Stephen C. Baxter - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Elevance Health Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to the company's management. Please go ahead.

Nathan Allen Rich

Good morning, and welcome to Elevance Health's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Nathan Rich, Vice President of Investor Relations. With us