Volvo Car AB (publ.) (VLVOF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Volvo Car AB (publ.) (OTCPK:VLVOF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 17, 2025 2:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Fredrik Hansson - Chief Financial Officer

Hakan Samuelsson - CEO, President & Director

John Hernander - Head of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Hampus Engellau - Handelsbanken Capital Markets AB, Research Division

Harry Martin - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division

Nikita Lal - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division

Pushkar Tendolkar - HSBC Global Investment Research

Samuel Perry - BNP Paribas Exane, Research Division

John Hernander

Good morning, and welcome to Volvo Cars headquarter here in Torslanda, Gothenburg. My name is John Hernander from the Investor Relations team here at Volvo Cars. And today, we're here to present and discuss our second quarter results just released today.

With us today, we have our President and CEO, Hakan Samuelsson; and our CFO, Fredrik Hansson.

The procedure will be as per usual. We will start with the presentation from Hakan and Fredrik, and then we will move into Q&A. [Operator Instructions]

With that, I will give the word to Hakan to start the presentation.

Hakan Samuelsson

Thank you, and good morning to all of you listening. I'm here now to present my second quarter, more or less in line with our expectations, a very challenging quarter. So what we saw last quarter is more or less continuing. The volumes are still under pressure and that, of course, influence the pricing on the market. Pricing is, of course, also influenced by new competitors, especially in the EV segment. And on top of that, we are also seeing tariffs for imports into both Europe from China and also from imports Europe to U.S.

So a very challenging environment. So here, it's, of course, important to focus on what we can do and that is really our turnaround program, which