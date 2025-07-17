As a self-described foodie, I must say that I am disappointed in myself. I like to keep up on my investment prospects, even those that I don't end up investing in. And yet, it has been approximately two years since I last wrote

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential.

Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector.

Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!