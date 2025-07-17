FSTA: Consumer Staples Dashboard For July

Fred Piard
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • This article provides a top-down analysis of the consumer staples sector based on valuation, quality, and momentum metrics.
  • Food, beverage, and household products industries are undervalued, while tobacco industry is notably overvalued and has the lowest quality score.
  • FSTA ETF is a solid long-term equivalent to XLP, but XLP is preferable for trading, while RSPS offers lower concentration risk.
  • Four stocks cheaper than their peers in July.
  • Quantitative Risk & Value members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Trolley filled with groceries in wholesale store Landscape

Smile

This monthly article series provides a top-down analysis of the consumer staples sector based on industry metrics focusing on value, quality, and momentum. It may also help analyze sector ETFs such as Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (

Quantitative Risk & Value (QRV) provides you with risk indicators and data-driven, time-tested strategies. Get started with a two-week free trial now. 

This article was written by

Fred Piard
16.07K Followers

Fred Piard, PhD. is a quantitative analyst and IT professional with over 30 years of experience working in technology. He is the author of three books and has been investing in data-driven systematic strategies since 2010.

Fred runs the investing group Quantitative Risk & Value where he shares a portfolio invested in quality dividend stocks, and companies at the forefront of tech innovation. Fred also supplies market risk indicators, a real estate strategy, a bond strategy, and an income strategy in closed-end funds. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KO. MO. PEP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FSTA ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FSTA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FSTA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News