Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) announced Q2 earnings Thursday morning with revenue of $2.25B and an EPS of $0.90, beating expectations slightly. The stock rose slightly pre-market, but opened slightly lower and fell in morning trading.
Fifth Third: Q2 Report Shows Net Interest Income Growth Sacrifices Deposits
Summary
- I upgrade FITB to neutral as credit risk has stabilized and national loan loss trends have improved, reducing immediate downside risk.
- Deposit declines and overreliance on low-cost, non-sticky funding threaten FITB’s net interest margin if rates don’t fall as much as management hopes.
- FITB’s valuation remains high at 2.2x tangible book, leaving little margin for error if net interest income growth slows or credit costs rise.
- I would avoid FITB for now, as economic indicators and deposit trends suggest risks to both earnings and valuation over the next 1-2 years.
