Ocado Group plc (OCDGF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Ocado Group plc (OTCPK:OCDGF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 17, 2025 4:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Adam Hugh Warby - Corporate Participant
Independent Non-Executive Chair of the Board - Corporate Participant
Stephen Wayne Daintith - CFO & Executive Director
Timothy Steiner - CEO & Executive Director
Conference Call Participants
Giles Thorne - Jefferies LLC, Research Division
Marcus Diebel - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Maria Christina Stormont - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division
Oliver Tipping - Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division
Sarah Roberts - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division
Sreedhar Mahamkali - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
Well, good morning, everyone. I was sometimes used to the voice of God announcement when you get up on the stage, but it was just quiet whispers from Nick. But it's good to be back here. My first time to be with you all was at the fiscal year '24 presentation. Well I was still relatively new, 4 or 5 months have passed since then. So I'm delighted to be here to share some reflections over the last 4 or 5 months, spent time, as you expect, with colleagues, partners and shareholders listening to the various perspectives of you all. And we've also spent time as a Board looking at Ocado Group strategy. So it's really with that, that I want to spend just a brief moment ahead of the presentation sharing some of those into -- I was in charge of my own clicking you see, Nick. I've done this before. We -- I'll let you do it, if you want to do it.
Well, look, it's no surprise, and you've seen it in the announcement. Our first priority is to become cash flow positive in FY '26. And you'll hear more details of that, obviously, from both Stephen
