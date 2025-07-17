U.S. Bancorp (USB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 17, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

George Andersen - Senior VP & Director of Investor Relations

Gunjan Kedia - President, CEO & Director

John C. Stern - Vice Chair & Chief Financial Officer

I will now turn the conference over to George Andersen, Director of Investor Relations for U.S. Bancorp.

George Andersen

Thank you, Jo, and good morning, everyone. Today, I'm joined by our President and Chief Executive Officer, Gunjan Kedia, and Vice Chair and CFO, John Stern. In a minute, Gunjan and John will be referencing a slide presentation together with their prepared remarks. A copy of the presentation, our press release and all supplemental analyst schedules can be found on our website at ir.usbank.com.

Please note that any forward-looking statements made during today's call are subject to risk and uncertainty. Factors that could materially change our current