Swedbank AB (publ) (SWDBF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCPK:SWDBF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 17, 2025 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jens Henriksson - President & CEO

Jon Hendrik Lidefelt - Chief Financial Officer

Maria Caneman - Corporate Participant

Conference Call Participants

Andreas Hakansson - SEB, Research Division

Bettina Thurner - BNP Paribas Exane, Research Division

Gulnara Saitkulova - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Martin Ekstedt - Handelsbanken Capital Markets AB, Research Division

Namita Samtani - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Riccardo Rovere - Mediobanca—Banca di credito finanziario S.p.A., Research Division

Shrey Srivastava - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Tarik El Mejjad - BofA Securities, Research Division

Maria Caneman

Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. My name is Maria Caneman, and I recently joined Swedbank as Head of Investor Relations. I have a long background in banking, so I've already had the pleasure of getting to know many of you investors and analysts. I look forward to reconnecting and interacting with you. I am very happy to be here and to welcome you to our second quarter results presentation.

With me today is our CEO, Jens Henriksson; and our CFO, Jon. Lidefelt. Jens and Jon will start with the presentation, and then there will be an opportunity to ask questions.

Jens, I hand over to you.

Jens Henriksson

Thank you, Maria, and a warm welcome to the bank, and a warm welcome to all the people calling in. Swedbank has once again delivered a strong result. We are creating value for our customers and shareholders in both good and bad times. The global economy continues to be marked by uncertainty. Geopolitical tensions and trade conflicts weigh on prospects for global growth.

During the quarter, the European Central Bank and the Riksbank cut their policy rates while the Federal Reserve held it unchanged. Economic activity was