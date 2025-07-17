OFG Bancorp (OFG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 17, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Cesar A. Ortiz-Marcano - Chief Risk Officer of Oriental Bank

José Rafael Fernández - President, CEO & Chairman

Maritza Arizmendi Diaz - Chief Financial Officer

Brett D. Rabatin - Hovde Group, LLC, Research Division

Kelly Ann Motta - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division

Timur Felixovich Braziler - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division

Our speakers are Jose Rafael Fernandez, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors; Maritza Arizmendi, Chief Financial Officer; and Cesar Ortiz, Chief Risk Officer. A presentation accompanies today's remarks.

José Rafael Fernández

Good morning, and thank you for joining us. We are pleased to report our second quarter results.

To start, let's go to Page 3 of the presentation. It was another strong quarter, ending with record assets of more than $12 billion and record loans of more than $8 billion. We had excellent financial results, generating earnings per share diluted of $1.15 for a 6.5% increase year-over-year on a 1.5% increase in total core revenue with a high return on average assets and equity.