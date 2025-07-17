Evolution AB (publ) (EVVTY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCPK:EVVTY) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 17, 2025 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Joakim Andersson - Chief Financial Officer

Martin Carlesund - Group Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Tam - Redburn (Europe) Limited, Research Division

Edward Young - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Estelle Weingrod - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

James Bass - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Oscar Ronnkvist - ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA, Research Division

Pravin Gondhale - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Rasmus Engberg - Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division

Raymond Ke - Nordea Markets, Research Division

Operator

Welcome to the Evolution Q2 Report 2025 presentation. [Operator Instructions] Now I will hand the conference over to the speakers CEO, Martin Carlesund; and CFO, Joakim Andersson. Please go ahead.

Martin Carlesund

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the presentation of Evolution's report for the Second Quarter 2025. My name is Martin Carlesund, and I'm the CEO of Evolution. With me I have our CFO, Joakim Andersson.

I will start with some comments on our performance as usual, and then hand over to Joakim for a closer look at our financials. After that, I will conclude with an outlook and then we will open the floor for questions.

Next slide, please. So let's start with the financial and operational highlights in the quarter. The two main operational themes for the first quarter continued to impact our financial results. Firstly, we continued to win European markets in order to stay ahead of changes that we know will come to the regulatory advantage. What that means is that we effectively ring fence the markets with local regulation and ensure that our games are only available with locally-licensed operators in markets where such license exist.

What started with the U.K. has now followed on more