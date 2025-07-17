Insteel Industries, Inc. (IIIN) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NYSE:IIIN) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 17, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Howard Osler Woltz - President, CEO & Chairman

Scot R. Jafroodi - VP, CFO & Treasurer

Julio Alberto Romero - Sidoti & Company, LLC

Tyson Lee Bauer - Unidentified Company

Kansas City Capital Associates - Unidentified Company

Howard Osler Woltz

Thank you. Good morning. Thank you for your interest in Insteel, and welcome to our third quarter 2025 conference call, which will be conducted by Scot Jafroodi, our Vice President, CFO and Treasurer; and me.

Before we begin, let me remind you that some of the comments made in our presentation are considered to be forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risk factors are described in our periodic filings with the SEC. We're pleased that the upturn in business activity we experienced over the last couple of quarters continued during our third fiscal quarter despite macro indicators that would indicate mediocre activity in the construction sector.

While we're glad to see the ongoing recovery in our markets, we continue to be aware of uncertainties created by the rollout of the administration's trade policies and from the economic cycle. I'll now turn the call over to Scot to comment on our financial results. And following Scot's comments, I'll pick it back up to discuss our business outlook and the views of the impact of tariffs on our company.

Scot R. Jafroodi

Thank you, H, and good