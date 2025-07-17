This is an article I have long been thinking about and researching. You could consider my previous article a prequel which was published in December under the title "If Robotaxi Is The Next Frontier, Either Tesla Or Google Is Completely Mispriced".
Alphabet's $2T Catapult: Sum Its Assets And Get Google Search For Free
Summary
- Alphabet is significantly undervalued, especially given its robust advertising business and rapid growth in Google Cloud.
- Applying fair multiples to Google's ad and cloud businesses suggests substantial upside, with the current market cap not reflecting these strengths.
- Concerns about AI competition are overblown; Google’s core businesses remain dominant, and AI integration is driving new growth across products.
- Waymo and Other Bets offer additional optionality, making Google a compelling opportunity in a demanding market environment.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG, AMZN, AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.