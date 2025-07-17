Pagaya Is Just Getting Started

Ahan Vashi
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Pagaya Technologies Ltd.'s fundamentals, including robust Q2 preliminary results released this morning, justify its recent stock rally and ongoing re-rating.
  • The company's AI-driven B2B lending platform is set for sustained, profitable growth, targeting network volume expansion from $10B to $25B over the next 3-5 years.
  • Despite a 200%+ rally, Pagaya remains undervalued versus peers and on an absolute level, with a 5-year price target of $148.62 and expected CAGR of ~39%.
  • I maintain a Strong Buy rating for PGY stock in the $20s, seeing significant upside as its business model continues to gain validation.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Quantamental Investor. Learn More »

Green Growth Graph Chained to Rocket Lifting Upward Symbolizing Boosted Financial Growth and Economic Acceleration

J Studios

Introduction

Back in December 2024, I highlighted Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) as TQI's top pick for 2025, labeling it a "Generational Buy" at $9.74 per share:

  • Artificial intelligence is driving US equity markets, with application companies like Pagaya

Want More Asymmetric Investment Ideas?

To help supercharge our members' journey to financial freedom, we publish TQI's Asymmetric Ideas Series at "The Quantamental Investor", with each stock pick targeting a +50-100% return in 1-3 years. Since its launch in April 2023, TQI’s Asymmetric Ideas Series has grown to 27 Picks, with the average return for these ideas standing at +125.2% as of writing on 17th July 2025.

If you’d like for TQI’s Asymmetric Ideas Series to be delivered right to your inbox every month, join TQI Basic or Full Access now.

This article was written by

Ahan Vashi
9.76K Followers

"We're in an asset bubble, and TQI can help you navigate it profitably"

I am Ahan Vashi, a seasoned investor with professional background in equity research, private equity, and software engineering. I currently serve as the Chief Financial Engineer at The Quantamental Investor, a community pursuing financial freedom through bold, active investing with proactive risk management.

TQI was established in July 2022 with a singular mission to make investing simple, fun, and profitable for all investors. In alignment with this mission, we publish premium equity research reports on Seeking Alpha - research library - performance tracker. However, there's a lot more on offer within our investing group - features include highly-concentrated, risk-optimized model portfolios that meet investor needs across different stages of the investor lifecycle, access to proprietary software tools, and group chats. Learn more

In addition to our work on Seeking Alpha, we publish best-in-class investing tidbits and research insights at TQI Tidbits [free newsletter], Twitter, and LinkedIn. Follow for more investing content.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PGY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PGY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PGY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PGY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News