Uber Looks Desperate With Lucid Robotaxi Move

Stone Fox Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Uber's robotaxi partnership with Lucid Motors signals potential desperation as rivals like Waymo and Tesla pursue independent networks, threatening Uber's dominance.
  • The $300M investment in Lucid is risky, given Lucid's production delays and financial struggles, making Uber's robotaxi rollout uncertain and late to market.
  • The stock trades at a premium valuation, which ignores slowing sales growth and rising competitive threats, with the company increasingly reliant on external partners for future innovation.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Out Fox The Street get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Lucid Air Electric Car

hapabapa

In a surprise move, Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) announced an agreement to work with Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) on deploying a robotaxi fleet. The ridesharing platform is at a crossroads with robotaxi services planning to leave

If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in undervalued stocks mispriced by the market to end July, consider joining Out Fox The Street.

The service offers a model portfolio, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free 2-week trial.

This article was written by

Stone Fox Capital
52.77K Followers

Stone Fox Capital is an RIA from Oklahoma. Mark Holder is a CPA with degrees in Accounting and Finance. He is also Series 65 licensed and has 30 years of investing experience, including 15 years as a portfolio manager.

Mark leads the investing group

Out Fox The Street

where he shares stock picks and deep research to help readers uncover potential multibaggers while managing portfolio risk via diversification. Features include various model portfolios, stock picks with identifiable catalysts, daily updates, real-time alerts, and access to community chat and direct chat with Mark for questions.

Learn more

.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About UBER Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on UBER

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UBER
--
UBER:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News