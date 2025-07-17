Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) is the leading global insurance broker. I have been a long-time shareholder since 2016, just as rate headwinds were turning into tailwinds (better lucky than good). As expressed previously, I believe the company has
Marsh & McLennan: Getting More Attractive By The Day
Summary
- Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. boasts the strongest moat in insurance brokerage, driven by global reach, reputation, and industry-leading returns on capital.
- Despite softening insurance rates and higher debt from the McGriff acquisition, MMC’s earnings and integration progress remain robust.
- Valuation is attractive with a lower P/E, while cash flow and margins support manageable debt levels and continued resilience.
- Long-term, MMC stock remains a high-quality compounder, though near-term execution and integration risks are elevated after the McGriff deal.
