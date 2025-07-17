Asset Allocation Insights - Quarterly Report: June 2025

FTSE Russell
Summary

  • Global growth faces headwinds due to continued high uncertainty and tariff impacts.
  • There has been a decoupling in equities, led by US diverging from international markets.
  • Emerging markets (EM) are expected to outgrow developed markets (DM) at an increasing rate post-2026. Over the past 3-month period, EM equities (6.0%) outperformed DMs (2.6%).
  • Commodity correlation to stocks and bonds turned more negative. Correlations within FI decreased, but to a lesser extent than in equities.

Hand selecting a segment on a colorful pie chart representing data analysis, investment portfolio allocation, and strategic financial planning

BlackSalmon/iStock via Getty Images

By Indrani De, CFA, PRM, Head of Global Investment Research, FTSE Russell | Zhaoyi Yang, CFA, FRM, Sr Manager, Global Investment Research | Henry Morrison-Jones, CFA, Manager, Global Investment Research

Macro decoupling increases diversification opportunities

