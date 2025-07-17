General Electric Company (GE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 17, 2025 7:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Blaire Shoor - Head of Investor Relations
H. Lawrence Culp - Chairman & CEO
Rahul Ghai - Senior VP & CFO
Conference Call Participants
David Egon Strauss - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division
Douglas Stuart Harned - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division
Gautam J. Khanna - TD Cowen, Research Division
Gavin Eric Parsons - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
Jason Michael Gursky - Citigroup Inc., Research Division
Kenneth George Herbert - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division
Myles Alexander Walton - Wolfe Research, LLC
Noah Poponak - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division
Ronald Jay Epstein - BofA Securities, Research Division
Scott Deuschle - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division
Scott Stephen Mikus - Melius Research LLC
Seth Michael Seifman - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Sheila Karin Kahyaoglu - Jefferies LLC, Research Division
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the GE Aerospace Investor Update and Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Webcast. [Operator Instructions] My name is Liz, and I will be your conference coordinator today. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the program over to your host for today's conference, Blaire Shoor, from the GE Aerospace Investor Relations team. Please proceed.
Blaire Shoor
Thanks, Liz. Welcome to GE Aerospace's 2025 Investor Update and 2Q '25 Earnings Call. I'm joined by Chairman and CEO, Larry Culp; and CFO, Rahul Ghai.
Today, we will be sharing an update on our second quarter 2025 results, financial guidance for 2025 and outlook for 2028, followed by a Q&A session.
As usual, many of the statements we're making are forward-looking and based on our view of the world and our businesses as we see
- Read more current GE analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts