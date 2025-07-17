Cintas Corporation (CTAS) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) Q4 2025 Results Conference Call July 17, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Cintas Corporation Announces Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Jared Mattingley, Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Jared S. Mattingley

Thank you, Ross. Thank you for joining us. With me are Todd Schneider, President and Chief Executive Officer; Jim Rozakis, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; and Scott Garula, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. We will discuss our fiscal 2025 fourth quarter and full year results.

After our commentary, we will open the call to questions from analysts. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor from