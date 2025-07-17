Spotify Technology Is A Winner, But Not A Buy At This High Price

Motti Sapir
828 Followers

Summary

  • Spotify has achieved consistent profitability and strong growth, but the stock’s explosive rally means most of the easy upside is already priced in.
  • Valuation is stretched, with high P/E and EV/EBITDA multiples; future gains require near-flawless execution or a major positive surprise.
  • Competition, regulatory risks, and high expectations create little margin for error; any stumble could send the stock lower.
  • I’m holding my shares but not adding at $705—waiting for a pullback to $600–$625 before considering buying more.

Stockholm, Sweden

Alexander Farnsworth

Why I’m Hitting Pause on Spotify’s Stock

Here’s where I’m at with Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT): they’ve made the switch from a high-growth cash burner to a business that actually makes money—and that’s no small feat. Profitability isn’t

This article was written by

Motti Sapir
828 Followers
With over 15 years of experience in the markets and a degree in economics, I focus on breaking down companies with clarity and discipline. My goal is to give individual investors a straightforward, honest view—what’s working, what isn’t, and where the risks and opportunities actually are. I don’t chase narratives. I follow the numbers and the business underneath.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SPOT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPOT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPOT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News