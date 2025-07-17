Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (EMBVF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCPK:EMBVF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 17, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

a - Corporate Participant

Arturo Gutierrez Hernandez - Chief Executive Officer

Emilio Marcos Charur - Chief Financial Officer

Jesús Eduardo García Chapa - Chief Planning Officer

Conference Call Participants

Álvaro García - Banco BTG Pactual S.A., Research Division

Antonio Hernandez Velez Leija - Actinver Casa de Bolsa, S.A. de C.V., Research Division

Carlos Alberto Laboy - HSBC Global Investment Research

Federico Galassi - Unidentified Company

TRG Management LP - Unidentified Company

Felipe Ucros Nunez - Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets, Research Division

Fernando Olvera Espinosa de los Monteros - BofA Securities, Research Division

Fernando Froylan Mendez Solther - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Henrique Morello - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Rahi Parikh - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Renata Fonseca Cabral Sturani - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Rodrigo Alcantara - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Thiago A. Bortoluci - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Ulises Argote Bolio - Santander Investment Securities Inc., Research Division

Melanie Carpenter - Unidentified Company

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Arca Continental Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this call is being recorded, and I will be standing by should you need any assistance. It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Melanie Carpenter of IDEAL Advisors. Please go ahead.

Melanie Carpenter

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining the senior management team of Arca Continental to review the results for the second quarter and first half of 2025. Their earnings release went out this morning, and it's available on the company website at arcacontal.com in the Investor Relations section. It's now my pleasure to introduce our speakers. Joining us from Monterrey is the CEO, Mr. Arturo Gutierrez; the CFO, Mr. Emilio Marcos; and the Executive Director of