Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (EMBVF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCPK:EMBVF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 17, 2025 11:00 AM ET
Company Participants
a - Corporate Participant
Arturo Gutierrez Hernandez - Chief Executive Officer
Emilio Marcos Charur - Chief Financial Officer
Jesús Eduardo García Chapa - Chief Planning Officer
Conference Call Participants
Álvaro García - Banco BTG Pactual S.A., Research Division
Antonio Hernandez Velez Leija - Actinver Casa de Bolsa, S.A. de C.V., Research Division
Carlos Alberto Laboy - HSBC Global Investment Research
Federico Galassi - Unidentified Company
TRG Management LP - Unidentified Company
Felipe Ucros Nunez - Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets, Research Division
Fernando Olvera Espinosa de los Monteros - BofA Securities, Research Division
Fernando Froylan Mendez Solther - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Henrique Morello - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Rahi Parikh - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division
Renata Fonseca Cabral Sturani - Citigroup Inc., Research Division
Rodrigo Alcantara - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
Thiago A. Bortoluci - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division
Ulises Argote Bolio - Santander Investment Securities Inc., Research Division
Melanie Carpenter - Unidentified Company
Operator
Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Arca Continental Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this call is being recorded, and I will be standing by should you need any assistance. It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Melanie Carpenter of IDEAL Advisors. Please go ahead.
Melanie Carpenter
Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining the senior management team of Arca Continental to review the results for the second quarter and first half of 2025. Their earnings release went out this morning, and it's available on the company website at arcacontal.com in the Investor Relations section. It's now my pleasure to introduce our speakers. Joining us from Monterrey is the CEO, Mr. Arturo Gutierrez; the CFO, Mr. Emilio Marcos; and the Executive Director of
- Read more current EMBVF analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts