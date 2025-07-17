UnitedHealth's Q2 Will Move The Needle (Earnings Preview)

Oakoff Investments
Investing Group

Summary

  • UNH is deeply oversold, with consensus expectations set extremely low ahead of Q2, creating a setup for a relief rally on even modestly negative news.
  • Guidance withdrawal has fueled uncertainty, but re-establishing guidance—even at lower levels—should restore confidence and attract buyers, supporting a recovery.
  • Industry headwinds are likely transitory, with margin normalization expected by 2026; UNH's long-term EPS growth outlook remains robust.
  • The stock is deeply undervalued, trading at a significant discount to historical norms. A simple re-rating to a fair multiple implies a ~29% upside.
  • With the stock deeply oversold and sentiment at rock bottom, the risk/reward profile is now heavily skewed to the upside for buyers.

United Health Care Corporate Headquarters Campus

Wolterk

Introduction

If you assess UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by its revenue size, you'll notice that it's actually still the largest publicly traded managed care company in the U.S. But despite that, as many of you know, UNH stock has been under

Struggle to access the latest reports from banks and hedge funds?

With just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing, you can save thousands of dollars a year on equity research reports from banks. You'll keep your finger on the pulse and have access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of this type of information.

This article was written by

Oakoff Investments
8.63K Followers

Oakoff Investments is a personal portfolio manager and a quantitative research analyst with 5 years helping readers find a reasonable balance between growth and value by sharing proprietary Wall Street information.

He leads the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing with features that include: a fundamentals-based portfolio, weekly analysis on insights from institutional investors, regular alerts for short-term trade ideas based on technical signals, ticker feedback by request from readers, and community chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in UNH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About UNH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on UNH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UNH
--
UNH:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News