AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) is set to release its second quarter earnings results on July 21st, which could mark a substantial occasion given the mREIT's yield profile and the array of inflection points that have emerged in
AGNC Investment Q2 Earnings Preview: Favoring Yield Capture On Commons Over Buying Preferreds
Summary
- AGNC Investment Corp. currently yields above 15%. While likely not sustainable in the longer term, a yield capture opportunity seems on the cards.
- A July 21st earnings release could have a material impact. Combining AGNC's WALA, 30-year mortgage rates, 10-year yields, and the MOVE index suggests a commendable Q2 report might surface.
- The mREIT's preferred shares, especially C, E, and F convey sound yields. However, they are priced above their liquidation values, have reset options, and yield lower than the commons.
- AGNC reflects a cyclical opportunity. While a risky play, we see the common shares being a prudent yield capture opportunity to risk seekers.
